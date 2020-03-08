Rangers OF Willie Calhoun Carted Off After Scary HBP vs. Dodgers

Outfielder Willie Calhoun, who blossomed into a budding star last season, was carted off the field at Surprise Stadium Sunday after being hit with a 95 mph first-inning pitch from Los Angeles’ Julio Urias.

Calhoun, 25, was batting third in the first inning when a 1-1 fastball from Urias bore in on him and appeared to hit either the ear flap of his helmet or his jawline.

According to at least one replay angle, it may have also ricocheted and then caught him in the jaw, as well. He remained on the ground for 10 minutes with teammates and athletic trainers tending to him before he was helped to his feet and loaded into a cart.

