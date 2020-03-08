Rangers

Rangers OF Willie Calhoun Carted Off After Scary HBP vs. Dodgers

Left fielder exited the field after Julio Urias hit him with a 95 mph fastball in the first inning

By Evan Grant / The Dallas Morning News

Willie Calhoun #5 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during MLB media day on February 19, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Outfielder Willie Calhoun, who blossomed into a budding star last season, was carted off the field at Surprise Stadium Sunday after being hit with a 95 mph first-inning pitch from Los Angeles’ Julio Urias.

Calhoun, 25, was batting third in the first inning when a 1-1 fastball from Urias bore in on him and appeared to hit either the ear flap of his helmet or his jawline.

According to at least one replay angle, it may have also ricocheted and then caught him in the jaw, as well. He remained on the ground for 10 minutes with teammates and athletic trainers tending to him before he was helped to his feet and loaded into a cart.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

