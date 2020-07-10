Rangers

Rangers OF Joey Gallo Cleared for Workouts After Series of Positive, Negative COVID-19 Tests

Gallo previously tested both negative and positive for the virus

By Nathan Han

Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has been cleared for full participation in workouts starting Friday, the team announced.

Gallo had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27, and had to have two negative tests in order to be cleared to return to workouts, according to the MLB's health protocols.

A series of conflicting COVID-19 tests for Gallo, who was asymptomatic, raised questions about test accuracy, the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reported.

After his first positive test on June 27 via a saliva test, Gallo tested negative via a nasal swab test two days later, before testing positive in a saliva test on June 2.

On Tuesday, Gallo tested negative using a nasal swab test at a private Dallas laboratory, Grant said. The outfielder was awaiting the results of another saliva test Tuesday evening.

This article tagged under:

RangerscoronavirusJoey Gallocoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us