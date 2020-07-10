Rangers OF Joey Gallo Cleared for Workouts After Series of Positive, Negative COVID-19 Tests

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has been cleared for full participation in workouts starting Friday, the team announced.

Gallo had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27, and had to have two negative tests in order to be cleared to return to workouts, according to the MLB's health protocols.

A series of conflicting COVID-19 tests for Gallo, who was asymptomatic, raised questions about test accuracy, the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reported.

After his first positive test on June 27 via a saliva test, Gallo tested negative via a nasal swab test two days later, before testing positive in a saliva test on June 2.

On Tuesday, Gallo tested negative using a nasal swab test at a private Dallas laboratory, Grant said. The outfielder was awaiting the results of another saliva test Tuesday evening.