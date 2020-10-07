Texas Rangers

Rangers Not Bringing Rangel Back as Pitching Coach in 2021

By The Associated Press

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Julio Rangel will not return next season as pitching coach for the Texas Rangers. 

The Rangers are not renewing Rangel’s contract after two seasons. The team also will not bring catching coach Hector Ortiz back on manager Chris Woodard’s big league staff, though Ortiz has been offered a position in the organization’s minor league system. 

Those moves Tuesday came only nine days after Texas finished the season with an American League-worst 22-38 record. 

Texas pitchers had a combined 5.02 ERA in the pandemic-shortened season. That was just below their 5.06 mark during the full 162-game season in 2019.

