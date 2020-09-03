Rangers Nominate Shin-Soo Choo for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award

Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has been named the Rangers nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente award.

The annual award is given to the player who, "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

For the nomination, the team will honor Choo on Robert Clemente Day, Sept. 9, prior to the Rangers-Angels game.

Choo made headlines in when the veteran donated $1,000 to each of the 191 Rangers minor-league players to help account for lost salaries due to the pandemic.

But the Korean native's work for his foundation was equally as generous. During the pandemic, he has pledged $173,900 to the Community Chest of Korea to aid relief efforts in Daegu, South Korea, an area of his home country that experienced a serious virus outbreak, $88,000 to Korea Disaster Relief, $151,000 to ChildFund International and $9,500 to miscellaneous causes.

"The Rangers are proud to nominate Shin-Soo Choo for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award," said Neil Leibman, the Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Foundation Chairman. "Over the last seven years, his generosity has impacted the lives of so many children as well as the residents of his native South Korea. We salute Shin-Soo and his wife Won Mi Ha for their incredible charitable efforts."

According to the Rangers, Choo has also made an impact on the local community in Arlington and North Texas.

He donated a total of $750,000 to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation for a variety of community programs and initiatives.

Over the last three years, he has committed $90,000 in scholarships to six high school juniors in the Arlington Independent School District. In two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016, he provided two Korean students with scholarships.

The league-wide winner for the Roberto Clemente award will be selected via a panel.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus was the Rangers nominee in 2019.