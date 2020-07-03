Rangers, MLB Start Summer Training on Road to Abbreviated Season

Friday will be a big day for the Texas Rangers and for Major League Baseball as a whole as summer training and workouts begin.

It is the first step on the road to am abbreviated baseball season and to the Rangers finally getting to put their new $1.2 billion home at Globe Life Field to use.

“This is my 39th year with the Rangers,” Texas Rangers announcer Chuck Morgan said. “This one is going to be a little bit different.”

Morgan is known as “The Voice of the Rangers” and he has been waiting for months to put that voice to use since COVID-19 postponed the start of the baseball season.

“We’ve kept busy – always assuming that at some point we were going to have some games,” Morgan said.

MLB will start the 60 games season in late July.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said the abbreviated season requires the team make every game count; treating each game as if it is a playoff push.

For now, the Rangers will be allowed to have limited fans in the stands, but the team is aware that too could possibly change. There is a scenario where the season can start and not finish.

“You can’t help but think that, right? With numbers spiking around the country. That’s out of our hands,” Woodward said. “I think guys are definitely concerned about it. Probably more concerned than I anticipated.”