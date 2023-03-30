Rangers Make Moves, Trim Club to 40-Man Roster Limit Ahead of Opening Day Thursday

The Texas Rangers made several moves Thursday morning to get the club down to the 40-man roster limit.

The team released the following ahead of their Opening Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch is at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Pitchers (13)

Brock Burke (L)

Jacob deGrom

Dane Dunning

Nathan Eovaldi

Jon Gray

Andrew Heaney (L)

Tayor Hearn (L)

Jonathan Hernández

Ian Kennedy

José Leclerc

Martín Pérez (L)

Cole Ragans (L)

Will Smith (L)

Catchers (2)

Mitch Garver

Jonah Heim

Infielders (6)

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Nathaniel Lowe

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Josh Smith

Outfielders (5)

Adolis García

Robbie Grossman

Travis Jankowski

Brad Miller

Bubba Thompson

TEXAS RANGERS OPENING DAY LINEUP

Below is the Texas Rangers' starting lineup for Opening Day, March 30, 2023.

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Adolis Garcia (R) CF

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Jonah Heim (S) C

Robbie Grossman (S) RF

Brad Miller (L) DH

Josh H. Smith (L) LF

The team also put the following players on injured lists or moved them to Round Rock.

OF Travis Jankowski and RHP Ian Kennedy contracts selected from Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Leody Taveras was placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactively to March 27 (left oblique strain).

RHP Spencer Howard was placed on 15-day Injured List, retroactively to March 27 (right lat strain).

RHP Josh Sborz was placed on 15-day Injured List, retroactive to March 27 (left ankle sprain).

RHP Jake Odorizzi was placed on 60-day Injured List (right rotator cuff strain).

RHP Glenn Otto was placed on 60-day Injured List (right shoulder strain).

LHP Brett Martin placed on 60-day Injured List (left shoulder surgery)

The first date Taveras would be eligible to be activated from the Injured List is April 6. The first date Howard and Sborz are eligible to be activated from the Injured List is April 11.

After Thursday's game, the Rangers will be off Friday and will finish up the weekend with two more games against the Phillies at Globe Life Field. Fans are cautioned to expect extra traffic on Saturday and Sunday as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is playing next door at AT&T Stadium. Traffic info is here.