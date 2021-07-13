The Rangers tried to boost the pitching ranks in their farm system on the last day of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday.

On Day 3 of the draft, Texas picked seven pitchers, two outfielders and a catcher to complete its draft haul, which includes second overall pick Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter.

Here's each Texas Ranger draft pick in Rounds 11-20:

OF Jojo Blackmon - 11th round, 314th overall

A Florida high schooler who bats left-handed, Blackmon hit .419 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in his senior season and also starred as a wide receiver for his high school football team.

RHP Jackson Leath - 12th round, 344th overall

Leath is a Waxahachie High School graduate who transferred to the University of Tennessee but missed most of the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury. In his limited time as a Vol, Leath posted a 1.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

LHP Thomas Ireland - 13th round, 374th overall

The Rangers went with another Canadian player with Ireland, a Saskatchewan product who pitched at Polk State College in Florida and posted a 5.37 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

C Tucker Mitchell - 14th round, 404th overall

A 6-foot, 210-pound catcher, Mitchell graduated from IMG Academy and had successful stints at both the State College of Florida and in the MLB Draft League over the summer.

He was teammates with fifth-round pick, left-handed pitcher Mitch Bratt, in the MLB Draft League and could team up with him again as a battery in the minor leagues.

RHP Evan Elliott - 15th round, 434th overall

Yet another Canadian went to the Rangers. Elliott, a Toronto product, is a University of Iowa commit who was on the Virginia Commonwealth University team but did not play in his freshman season.

LHP Ryan Ure - 16th round, 464th overall

Ure stands 6-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He led his Colorado 3A high school to a state championship and committed to play at Oklahoma State University.

RHP Michael Alfonso - 17th round, 494th overall

As a senior at a Miami-area high school, Alfonso pitched to a 3.62 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 innings and was named the 4A pitcher of the year. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pitcher is committed to Indian River State College in Florida.

RHP Kyle Larsen - 18th round, 524th overall

A commit to the University of Florida, Larsen pitched at the TXNL Academy, a baseball-centric high school in Ocoee, Florida.

OF Will Taylor - 19th round, 554th overall

Perhaps the most high-profile 19th rounder in this year's draft, Taylor was the South Carolina Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year after he hit .450 with a 1.455 OPS, seven homers and 33 RBIs along with 21 stolen bases for his high school.

Signed to play at Clemson University as a dual-sport athlete in both baseball and football, Taylor was ranked 20th by MLB Pipeline before the draft and is unlikely to sign with the Rangers, according to Columbia newspaper The State.

RHP Joseph Mantalvo - 20th round, 584th overall

And with their last pick of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Rangers picked another Florida high school player. Montalvo is committed to play at Eastern Florida State University and stands 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds.

