Rangers Gift Shop Closing; New Store Will Open at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers gift shop will be closing in preparation for the move to Globe Life Field.

The Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park will close to fans Feb. 29, and will reopen in mid-March in center field at the Rangers' new ballpark.

For fans hoping to snag a last-minute bargain, all sale items in the current store are an additional 50% off the already reduced sale price.

Globe Life Field officially opens March 14 with a Chris Stapleton concert. The regular season will kick off March 31 with an opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.