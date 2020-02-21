Rangers

Rangers Gift Shop Closing; New Store Will Open at Globe Life Field

The new gift shop will open in mid-March

Globe Life Field
Noah Bullard

The Texas Rangers gift shop will be closing in preparation for the move to Globe Life Field.

The Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park will close to fans Feb. 29, and will reopen in mid-March in center field at the Rangers' new ballpark.

For fans hoping to snag a last-minute bargain, all sale items in the current store are an additional 50% off the already reduced sale price.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 1 hour ago

Coppell’s Corey Kluber, 2-Time Cy Young Winner, Says He Has ‘A Lot to Prove’ With Rangers

Rangers 2 hours ago

Texas Rangers Announce Single-Ticket Sales for Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field officially opens March 14 with a Chris Stapleton concert. The regular season will kick off March 31 with an opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.

This article tagged under:

Rangers
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us