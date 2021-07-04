Rangers' Gallo, Garcia, Gibson Named to All-Star Team

Three players will represent the Texas Rangers at Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Denver this month, the league announced Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson and outfielder Adolis Garcia will make their first career all-star appearances, while outfielder Joey Gallo will make his second.

Gibson, 33, is 6-0 in 16 starts and leads the American League with a 1.98 ERA. He has recorded 81 strikeouts again 29 walks in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

Gallo and Garcia are tied for fourth in the A.L. with 20 home runs.

Garcia, 28, leads all American League rookies in hits (78), home runs, RBI (58) and is second in runs scored (40).

Gallo, 27, is hitting .234 with 46 runs batted in. He played in the 2019 All-Star Game and hit a solo home run that ended up being the deciding run in a 4-3 American League win.

The game will be played July 13 at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game to Colorado from Atlanta in response to a voting law passed by the Georgia legislature.

The Rangers also had three all-stars in 2019, when Mike Minor and Hunter Pence were also selected. Prior to that, three Rangers had not made the team since 2013 (Nelson Cruz, Yu Darvish and Joe Nathan).

