Rangers Fall to the Rockies by One Point, 7-6

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits.

Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3).

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers, who had a three-game winning streak broken.

The homers by Semien and Lowe gave Texas a 3-0 in the first off Germán Márquez. Díaz’s three-run homer off Texas starter Dane Dunning tied it in the second before Semien had an RBI triple in a three-run fifth inning for a 6-3 lead.

García doubled and stole his 20th base of the season in the fourth inning and capped the three-run fifth with an RBI single. He is the second player in Rangers’ history with 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and a 20-game hitting streak in the same season. Iván Rodriguez did it in 1999.

Blackmon had three hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who have won three won the last four after a five-game losing streak. His two-out, RBI single in fifth made it 6-4.

Justin Lawrence (2-1) struck out the side in the seventh for the win and Daniel Bard pitched around a one-out double by Jonah Heim in the ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances.