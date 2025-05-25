Adolis García hit a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers stopped a six-game slide with a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who had dropped seven of eight overall. Shawn Armstrong (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Robert Garcia worked a rocky ninth for his second save.

The Rangers' ninth-inning rally started when Josh Jung was hit by a 0-2 fastball from Jordan Leasure (0-4). Burger followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

After Alejandro Osuna struck out, Kyle Higashioka reached on an error on first baseman Lenyn Sosa. Jung scored, tying it at 3, and García followed with a drive into the gap in left-center.

The White Sox got one back on Michael A. Taylor's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. But Garcia picked off Taylor and Vinny Capra flied to the warning track in left for the final out.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin pitched six innings of two-run ball. He allowed four hits and walked three.

Burger went deep in the second. It was his seventh homer of the season.

Miguel Vargas hit his seventh homer in the fourth, and Chicago added two more in the sixth. Austin Slater connected for a leadoff drive against Patrick Corbin, and Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Rangers brought up Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock to make his major league debut. Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.

Osuna went 0 for 3 with a walk. He also robbed Chase Meidroth of a hit with a terrific grab for the final out of the fifth.