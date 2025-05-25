Texas Rangers

García hits a big 2-run double as the Rangers stop a 6-game slide by edging the White Sox 5-4

By The Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia throws against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
AP Photo/David Banks

Adolis García hit a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers stopped a six-game slide with a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who had dropped seven of eight overall. Shawn Armstrong (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Robert Garcia worked a rocky ninth for his second save.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Rangers' ninth-inning rally started when Josh Jung was hit by a 0-2 fastball from Jordan Leasure (0-4). Burger followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

After Alejandro Osuna struck out, Kyle Higashioka reached on an error on first baseman Lenyn Sosa. Jung scored, tying it at 3, and García followed with a drive into the gap in left-center.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The White Sox got one back on Michael A. Taylor's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. But Garcia picked off Taylor and Vinny Capra flied to the warning track in left for the final out.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin pitched six innings of two-run ball. He allowed four hits and walked three.

Burger went deep in the second. It was his seventh homer of the season.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

PGA Tour 3 mins ago

Ben Griffin hangs on at Colonial through tough final round, beats Matti Schmid by 1

Indianapolis 500 1 hour ago

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win Indianapolis 500

Miguel Vargas hit his seventh homer in the fourth, and Chicago added two more in the sixth. Austin Slater connected for a leadoff drive against Patrick Corbin, and Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Rangers brought up Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock to make his major league debut. Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.

Osuna went 0 for 3 with a walk. He also robbed Chase Meidroth of a hit with a terrific grab for the final out of the fifth.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMLB
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us