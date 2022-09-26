Texas Rangers

Rangers' Dane Dunning Undergoes Surgery, Pitching Future Uncertain

By Associated Press

Texas Rangers right-handed starter Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab.

The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday when he is expected to pitch in the opener of a three-game series in Seattle. Right-hander Jesus Tinoco will pitch as an opener.

Dunning finished 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA after career highs of 29 starts and 153 1/3 innings pitched. The 27-year-old Dunning was a first-round pick by Washington out of the University of Florida in 2016, was traded to the White Sox the following year and acquired by Texas in December 2020 in a three-player trade that sent Lance Lynn to Chicago.

