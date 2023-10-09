Rangers could sweep Orioles at home in ALDS Game 3 on Tuesday

What to Know The Texas Rangers have won all four of their postseason games, with all four played on the road.

The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay - the top two teams in the American League in the regular season - by 25-11.

Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Field will be the first-ever playoff game the Rangers have played since their new home opened in 2020.

The Texas Rangers are on the verge of sweeping the Baltimore Orioles out of the postseason after winning Game 2 of the AL Division Series 11-8 on Sunday.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:03 p.m.

Tuesday night will be the first home game for the Rangers since Sept. 24 and their first playoff game at Globe Life Field.

"We're headed home, it feels like we've been on the road for a month, but it's going to be good to get home," said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Bochy is within one win of his first AL Championship Series as a manager. He reached that round four times in the National League, winning three World Series titles with San Francisco.

The Rangers have taken on the hashtag #GoAndTakeIt on social media.

Texas plans to start Nathan Eovaldi for Game 3. Baltimore will announce a pitcher on Monday.

If needed, Game 4 would be Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. at Globe Life Field, Game 5 would be in Baltimore on Friday night.