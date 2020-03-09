Rangers’ Calhoun Has Surgery For Broken Jaw After HBP

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball.

Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun's jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Texas hopes to get a better idea of his timeline for a return at that point.

Daniels said doctors had not yet determined if Calhoun had a concussion.