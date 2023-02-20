Rangers Bid Adieu to Red Uniform Tops Under Baseball's New Uniform Guidelines

The Rangers are getting the red out.

To stay in accordance with Nike baseball’s new “four plus one” policy on uniforms — four uniforms plus a “city connect” uniform — the Rangers had to shed one combination. A year ago, they had white tops, blue tops, gray tops, powder blue tops and the red tops. The powder blue uniforms were worn only on Sundays and the reds only on home Fridays.

The powder blues were more popular than the red tops with fans and consumers, team spokesman John Blake said.

The Rangers, however, are not doing away completely with red caps. They will still be able to work in the red cap with the White “T,” and can use that for another look. However, the team last year did away with the initial red caps that featured an outline of the state of Texas along with an interlocking “T” and “X.” That looked too much like a bad pickup from Buc-cees. The Rangers were just 3-8 in the red tops in 2022. Their most “successful” fashion choice were throwback uniforms, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first season in Texas. They went 4-1 in the throwbacks.

The Rangers will unveil their City Connect uniform later this year.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News on the Rangers' uniform plans.