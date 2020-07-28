Rangers Activate Martin From Virus IL, Kluber to 45-Day IL

Rangers

Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive COVID-19 test

Brett Martin #59 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Sept. 1, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Martin, who tested positive about four weeks ago before the resumption of camp, was activated before Tuesday night's game against Arizona when two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder.

Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area. No surgery will be required and he will be evaluated again in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

The Rangers also recalled outfielder Adolis Garcia and optioned outfielder Leody Taveras, one of their top prospects, to the alternate training site.

Martin, already at higher risk for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes, experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue.

Manager Chris Woodward said Martin threw a two-inning simulated game Monday and would likely be ready to pitch in a game as early as Wednesday. The 25-year-old reliever was 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 51 games as a rookie last season.

