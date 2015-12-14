Rangers Acquire 1st Baseman Insurance

The Rangers have yet to trade Mitch Moreland, but it didn’t stop them from adding 1st base insurance today.

The team received veteran Andy Wilkins from the Mariners on a waiver claim. Wilkins, 27, has only seen actions in the big leagues in 2014, when he hit .140 in 17 games with the White Sox. But the Rangers know all about Wilkins, having drafted him in the 25th round of the 2007 draft.

Wilkins, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, decided to play at Arkansas instead and has spent all but that brief cup of coffee in Chicago toiling in the minors.

Last year, the left hit .251 with 18 homers in 126 games at the Triple-A level with the Blue Jays’ and Dodgers’ organizations.

He’ll be longshot to make the final roster in Spring Training. But with the uncertainty of Moreland and Mike Napoli at 1st base, the Rangers are being better safe than sorry.

A native Texan who was born in Duncanville and graduated from UT-Arlington, Richie Whitt has been a mainstay in the Metroplex media since 1986. He’s held prominent roles on all media platforms including newspaper (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), radio (105.3 The Fan) and TV (co-host on TXA 21 and numerous guest appearances, including NBC 5). He lives in McKinney with his wife, Sybil, and two very spoiled dogs.