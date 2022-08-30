Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Named AL Player of the Week

The Texas Rangers say first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been selected American League Player of the Week for the week ending Aug. 28.

This is the first time Lowe has won a weekly award, and he joins Corey Seager as the second Ranger to win a weekly player award this season.

Seager won the award for the week of July 4-10.

The Rangers said the last time they had multiple players win a weekly award in the same season was in 2017 when Nomar Mazara (4/9/17) and Adrián Beltré (7/30/17) were honored.

Below is more from the Rangers on Lowe's play leading up to the honor.

Lowe batted .385/.407/.923/1.331 (10-26) with four home runs and 11 RBI over six games last week, leading all MLB players in RBI, home runs (tied), and total bases (tied-24). He posted a career-high five RBI on Wednesday at Colorado and homered in three consecutive games from Tuesday-Friday for the longest home run streak of his career.

Lowe owns a .392/.446/.657/1.103 (40-102) slash line with seven home runs and 20 RBI through 26 games in August, ranking among A.L. leaders this month in hits (1st), total bases (1st, 67), BA (2nd), SLG (2nd), home runs (T2nd), OPS (3rd), OBP (4th), and RBI (T4th). He is the only Ranger to have 7+ home runs and 20+ RBI in a single month this season, and his 40 hits are the highest monthly total by a Ranger since Elvis Andrus had 43 hits in August 2017.

For the season, Lowe is batting .300/.349/.349/.847 with a career-high 22 home runs and 65 RBI. He currently ranks among A.L. leaders in multi-hit games (2nd, 42), hits (T2nd), total bases (6th, 232), BA (6th), SLG (7th), and OPS (9th). Since the All-Star break, the only A.L. player with more home runs than Lowe (10) is the Yankees' Aaron Judge (16) and the only players with a higher OPS than Lowe (1.054) are Judge (1.221) and Houston's Alex Bregman (1.062).