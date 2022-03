Earlier in the week, Randy Gregory spurned the Dallas Cowboys and agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos.

On Sunday, Gregory took to Twitter to rub some salt in the wound.

It all started with a simple tweet from Gregory.

“Y’all opinions don’t pay my bills,” Gregory said.

