Los Angeles Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Exits With Concussion Vs. Saints

Stafford left the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing 24-14

By Logan Reardon

Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits with concussion vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams' season just keeps getting worse.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and did not return.

He was replaced by Bryce Perkins while being evaluated for a concussion.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

After taking a third-down sack, Stafford left the field and went into the medical tent before walking off to the locker room.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered Sunday's game at 3-6, riding a three-game losing streak. Their latest loss was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, a game that Stafford also missed with a concussion. He just cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football Nov 6

Texas HS Football Playoff Schedules & Results – Area, Regional Round

World Cup 2022 26 mins ago

USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup

Before leaving Sunday's game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints led 24-14 when Stafford left the field, and they held on to win 27-20.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsMatthew Staffordconcussion protocol
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us