The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Game will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, marking the start of the league's 103rd season.

BREAKING NEWS: The @Raiders will take on the @Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4.



Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET.



More: https://t.co/975KLXg6Vi pic.twitter.com/jKHMuQEm0E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 28, 2022

The Raiders will be making their fourth appearance at the game while the Jaguars are going for their second.

Raiders legends Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour along with Jaguars iconic Tony Boselli will be enshrined at the annual ceremony. Greats LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young will also be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Raiders head coach and Canton-native, Josh McDaniels will be making his debut with the team at the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, taking the field at the stadium he played his home games in as a high school football player.

The game will also mark the first appearance for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who joins the franchise this season following the brief Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was selected first overall by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft, will be starting his second season. In 2021, Lawrence finished with 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, a league-high 17 interceptions and the second-most lost fumbles with five.

The Jaguars also own the first pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

The game can be watched live and streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock.