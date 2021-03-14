Stars

Radulov's Shootout Goal Lifts Stars to 2-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

By Nicole Kraft

Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars scores the game-winning shootout goal on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by BenAlexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars scores the game-winning shootout goal on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Sunday night.

The victory, which snapped a two-game skid, came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime.

Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and improved to 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Drew Brees 2 hours ago

Record-Setting Saints QB Drew Brees Announces Retirement at 42

Mavericks 3 hours ago

Doncic Has 21 Points, 12 Assists, Mavs Beat Nuggets 116-103

Joe Pavelski scored Dallas' lone goal in regulation at 14:28 of the first period, his fourth against Columbus this season, assisted by Rhett Gardner with his first NHL point.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas improved to 2-4 in its last six road contests and has eight points out of its last six games. The Stars are 7-1-1 when leading after the first period.

Zach Werenski scored Columbus' lone goal at 6:49 of the third to extend his point streak to four games. Jack Roslovic extended his assist streak to three games on the goal, notching his team-leading 14th of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo had 33 saves in his third straight defeat for Columbus, which has lost four of its last five games and seven of its last 10.

UP NEXT
Stars: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Carolina on Thursday

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Stars
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us