Quincy Carter Helps Young Athletes Develop On and Off the Field

Inside AT&T Stadium, football players were dialed in. More than 150 athletes from 18 states coming to the health and safety-conscious confines of the Dallas Cowboys for a camp dedicated to rising young stars on the gridiron.

“I feel I’ve improved greatly. I’ve learned a lot of new things and a lot of techniques and this is a fun camp,” camper Ali Scott said.

But this camp put on by the QB Impact Academy out of Oklahoma is about a lot more than just football.

"Our mission is about impacting athletes on and off the field so for me, my motto is, ‘It’s bigger than football,” QB Impact Academy CEO Thomas George said.

Nobody knows the importance of life lessons better than former Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter. His promising career with Dallas was cut short by problems away from the field.

But with his life back on track, Carter said he is ready to help others in a role as a camp counselor.

“It’s rewarding because not only are you putting a smile on a kid’s face, but you’re able to instill in a kid something you were missing on your road or maybe a mishap on your journey,” Carter said.

Carter's journey now includes a deep spiritual relationship. He has many messages on his Facebook page expressing gratitude for help with addictions that led to the tough times in his life.

“Man I’m blessed because God gave me another opportunity, a peace and serenity, but not only that, I finally found my purpose and what He wants me to do,” Carter said.

“Quincy, he’s the perfect role model," George said. "He’s been through adversity. He’s been through some tough times. He’s getting out of those tough times and he’s looking for opportunities to make young people better.”

Even though he now has a new purpose in life, Carter thinks back to those days when he was one of the first black starting quarterbacks for "America's Team" and he finds himself rooting for Dak Prescott now.

“I’m proud of him because he’s finishing a job that I didn’t finish," Carter said.

Carter may not have finished the job for the Cowboys. But there's nothing to regret about his contributions inside their home during this football camp.