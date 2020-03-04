Pudge Rodriguez Statue Unveiled Outside Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers honored one of the top catchers in baseball history Wednesday.

Team officials unveiled a statue of Hall of Famer Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez outside their new home Globe Life Field.

Rodriguez was on hand to stand next to the 7-foot bronze likeness of himself outside the Southwest/Home Plate Gate at the ballpark.

"Having my statue here, for life, outside is one of the best awards that I have received from the Rangers organization," Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez caught for the Rangers from 1991-2002 and again in 2009.

He earned 13 Golden Glove Awards and was selected for the All-Star Game 14 times.

He was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Rodríguez hit .296 with 311 home runs, 572 doubles (26th on the all-time list among all players), scored 1,354 runs (best all-time among catchers) and drove in 1,332 runs (fifth all-time among catchers), according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.