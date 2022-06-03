Protest Interrupts Casper Ruud – Marin Cilic French Open Semifinal

During the French Open semifinal between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic, someone made her way onto Philippe-Chatrier to protest.

A protestor interrupted the French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.



The protester attached herself by the neck to the net.



The score was one-set all and Ruud led 4-1 in the third set when the protestor glued herself to the net post. Her white shirt read "We have 1028 days left," leaving spectators confused about what she was advocating for.

It turns out she is a climate change activist and is in fear that "Roland Garros will no longer be able to exist," according to an English translation. Dernière Rénovation, a climate change group, has taken the responsibility for the protest on the court.

“We are in 2022 and it is time to look reality in the face, the world to which politicians are sending us is a world to which Roland Garros will no longer be able to exist.

"Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency," the website reads.

Eventually, the protestor was removed from the net by security, though officials took time to react to the situation.

After 10 minutes of suspended play, the match resumed and players returned to the court. Ruud advanced, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, to face Rafael Nadal in the French Open men's final on Sunday.

This wasn't the first time a protestor had stormed the court during a sporting event in recent weeks. In an NBA play-in game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves in April, a protestor was seen trying to glue herself to the floor.

In another Timberwolves game in April, a protestor chained herself to the hoop before being carried out.