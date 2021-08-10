Professional Bull Riders Returns to Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

The Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" event will be first PBR Major in North Texas in three years.

The Aug. 27-28 bull riding event at Dickies Arena, originally scheduled as part of the PBR tour, had its status bumped up Tuesday.

The winning rider will now receive $75,000 and crucial points in the current championship battle.

Arlington hosted PBR majors from 2015 to 2018 before hosting the sports organization's Global Cup in 2019 and 2020.

Then, Dickies Arena became home to the PBR in 2020, hosting a regular season event before the elevation of this August's event to a PBR Major Tuesday.

Fort Worth's Cowtown Coliseum also hosted the PBR in January, late February and June.

In the January event, Maypearl, Texas product Mason Taylor won in his home state.

Tickets for the two-day event range from $16.50 to $75.