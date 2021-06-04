Professional Bull Riders Return to Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum for Stockyards Showcase

The Cowtown Coliseum will once again welcome Professional Bull Riders action to Fort Worth, hosting the league on Friday for the Stockyards Showcase.

The event is a double-header including a Touring Pro Division stop and debut of a new late-night bullfighting extravaganza.

The Stockyards Showcase will begin at 7 p.m. with a PBR Touring Pro Division event featuring 30 of the league's top bull riders.

All competing riders attempt one bull each in the first round, and the Top 10 will advance to the championship round.

According to Professional Bull Riders, the points awarded in Fort Worth will be critical for each rider's efforts to qualify for the 2021 PBR World Finals and contend for the coveted gold buckle.

The Touring Pro Division event will also be a stop for the 2021 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. The athletes at the 2021 PBR Stockyards Showcase will compete in teams of four, vying for a separate prize purse.

Following the Touring Pro Division event, the league with premiere PBR Bulls Gone Wild at 10:30 p.m.

This new specially formatted event is a bullfighting extravaganza that brings together celebrity guest stars, the world's best freestyle bullfighters, and game show challenges in front of a live audience.

In 1993, PBR held its first elite tour event at Cowtown Coliseum, with league co-founder Cody Lambert winning the event title.

The PBR later returned to Cowtown Coliseum at the end of December for the eventual 1994 season launch event, won by league co-founder Clint Branger.

In 2021, PBR has held two events at Cowtown Coliseum.

On Jan. 1, Texas' own Mason Taylor won the league's Touring Pro Division event at the venue, and from Feb 26 to 27, the league's elite Unleash The Beast returned to the venue with reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme delivering two 90-point rides to clinch the event victory.

Tickets for the 2021 PBR Stockyards Showcase are on-sale now and can be purchased at PBRTix.com or through PBR Customer Service by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the cost of all admission levels for adults will increase by $5 on event day.

General Admission tickets for the Touring Pro Division event start at $40 for adults and $20 for children, taxes and fees not included. Fans can also purchase Gold and VIP Box Seats starting at $65.

General Admission tickets for PBR Bulls Gone Wild start at $20 for adults and $10 for children, taxes and fees not included. Gold and VIP Box Seats will also be available, starting at $35 for Gold Box Seats and $65 for VIP Box Seats.

The 2021 PBR Stockyards Showcase will abide by all COVID-19 protocols established by local authorities, including the State of Texas and Tarrant County.