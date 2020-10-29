Professional Bull Riders League Announces Concert Series, $10,000 Bullfighters Event Before World Finals

The Professional Bull Riders league has announced a series of free-to-attend fan events ahead of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

The World Finals will take place from Nov. 12 to 15 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

The newly-announced fan events are scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 and will include two concerts and a $10,000 Ultimate Bullfighters event.

The two-part concert series will be held at Texas Live!, and the UBF event will be part of the programming at the PBR World Finals Fan Zone in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium.

The concert series will take place at 9:30 p.m. and will feature Chevel Shepherd and Wynn Williams.

Shepherd, the winner of Season 15 of The Voice, is slated to perform on Nov. 14. Shepherd has opened for artists like Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, and Lee Brice.

Williams, a former steer wrestler who competed in both the high school ranks and collegiate competition for Texas A&M, is scheduled to perform on Nov. 13. Williams released his first full-length album "Wynn Williams," featuring his first single, "Man What A Woman," as well as the hit "Yeah Buddy" in January.

All programming for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast at Texas Live! will abide by all local and state health protocols.

According to the Professional Bull Riders, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals while inside Texas Live!, all employees will undergo a daily health questionnaire and temperature check prior to beginning work, and tables will be socially-distanced from one another.

Health and hygiene reminders, including frequent hand washing, will be placed strategically throughout the venue, and signage will be placed on the floor to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue in high touch point areas to promote hand hygiene, and high-contact areas like bathrooms, ATMs, handrails, elevators, trash bins, and smoking areas will be sanitized frequently.

During the Ultimate Bullfighters event, nine of the world's best freestyle bullfighters will compete through a three-round progressive elimination format.

All nine competitors will compete on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., with the day's event featuring three pools of three bullfighters each. At the end of the night, the top two competitors from each pool will advance.

On Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m., the six advancing bullfighters will compete in two, three-man rounds, and the top bullfighter from each round will advance to compete for the title of champion.

According to Professional Bull Riders, in freestyle bullfighting, a fighter competes for 60 seconds against a bull in an effort to score points for maneuvers performed. Unlike traditional bullfighting, the animals are not harmed.

Bullfighters are judged on their ability to perform stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit, Professional Bull Riders said.

The bullfighters set to compete in the $10,000 Lone Star State event are:

Sage Seay from Hackberry, Louisiana

Chance Moorman from Lytle, Texas

Justin Josey from Apache, Oklahoma

Knox Dunn from Slaughter, Louisiana

Tucker Lane from Oak Grove, Missouri

Tyler Washburn from White Cloud, Michigan

Chase Blythe from Concord, North Carolina

Alex McWilliams from Paso Robles, California

Andres Gonzalez from Woodland, California

With $22,300 in season earnings, Seay is currently ranked No. 1 in the UBF standings.

Ranked No. 2 with $15,650 in earnings, Moorman will compete in his home state after netting the largest single event payout of the season for $10,000 at the UBF Southern Classic in Gainesville, Georgia, on Sept. 26.

Tickets for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast are on sale now and can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at 800-732-1727.