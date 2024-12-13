NFL

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he's being treated for cancer in his bile duct

Randy Moss said he was hospitalized for six days before being released on Friday

By Zach Allen | The Associated Press

FILE – Broadcaster Randy Moss sits on the sideline before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he is being treated for cancer in his bile duct between his pancreas and liver.

In an appearance on Instagram Live, Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his “prayer warriors” for their support. He had a procedure to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving after experiencing urine discoloration.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Moss said he was hospitalized for six days before being released on Friday. He said he's being treated with radiation and chemotherapy.

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” on Dec. 6.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said.

“My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Sports Nov 23

Texas high school Quarterfinal playoff scores and Semifinal matchups

High School Sports 13 mins ago

Big Game Friday: High school football state championship week

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us