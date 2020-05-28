Premier League

Premier League Soccer to Restart on June 17

The last match was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

premiere league
Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The Premier League’s official broadcasters say the competition will restart on June 17.

The BBC and Sky Sports say there will be a doubleheader on that day with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Playing those make-up games on a Wednesday will ensure the 30th round can be contested the following weekend.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Mavericks 3 hours ago

Mavericks Opening New Practice Facility for Voluntary Player Workouts

Kobe Bryant 15 hours ago

Basketball Hall of Fame Delaying Enshrinement Ceremony, Report Says

The last match was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Squads were only allowed to restart practice sessions in small groups last week but contact and tackling is now allowed between players.

This article tagged under:

Premier Leaguecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us