Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

The technology will be in place from April 12.

The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced Tuesday.

The technology, which debuted in English soccer in the FA Cup, is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement.

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans,” the league's statement added.

Besides the FA Cup, there was also “non-live testing” of the technology in the Premier League.

The league said it worked with referees and Genius Sports to develop the system.

The early game on April 12 is Crystal Palace at Manchester City.

