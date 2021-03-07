Predators Beat Stars 4-3 in Shootout

Roman Josi scored the final shootout goal on a backhander, helping the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 after blowing a 3-0 third-period lead Sunday night.

Josi and Forsberg scored in the shootout as the Predators ended a three-game losing streak. Rookie Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist in regulation, Mikael Granlund and Calle Jarnkrok added goals and Pekka Rinne made 35 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg added two assists as the Predators built a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Radek Faksa, Joe Pavelski and rookie Jason Roberson scored in the final eight minutes of the third period for Dallas --with Robertson's score coming with 56.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Rookie Jake Oettinger made 17 saves for the Stars, who are 1-4-1 in their last six games. Robertson also scored the Stars' only shootout goal.

Granlund deflected in a wrist shot from Forsberg from the high slot for his fifth goal of the season to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:31 of the first period on the power play.

Only 1:18 later, Jarnkrok collected a loose puck between the circles and lifted a shot into the upper corner for his sixth goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Tolvanen scored his fifth goal of the season and his fourth power play goal - the most among NHL rookies - on a blistering slap shot from the left point at 13:12 of the second period. That came 35 seconds after a goal by Josi was successfully challenged by Dallas for goaltender interference on Granlund.

Faksa's backhand goal came at 12:30 of the third period. Pavelski scored at 14:46 near the crease for his 12th of the season and NHL-leading 10th power-play goal just as the net was moved off the right peg, ruled good following a review.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit Carolina on Tuesday in the second game of an eight-game, 15-day road trip that will end back in Dallas on March 21.

Stars: Host Chicago on Tuesday and Thursday to close a six-game homestand.