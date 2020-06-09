PGA Tour

Practice Rounds Underway for PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

The tournament is the Tour's first event since it stopped play due to COVID-19

By Pat Doney

NBC 5 Sports

The PGA Tour is back, and it’s making its return in North Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, the Tour’s first tournament in over three months because of COVID-19.

“I think the strength of the field this week and the amount of top players in the world that are here show that it’s not going to be too much of an issue, because we all came,” golfer Justin Thomas said.

Sixteen of the top 20 golfers in the world will play in the Challenge, with every player, caddie and tournament staff member going through screening for COVID-19 and taking extra precautions before practice rounds began Tuesday.

“I got tested at 7 a.m. and it hurt more than I thought it would, I’m not going to lie,” golfer Jon Rahm said. “That thing goes pretty far up your nose.”

Tuesday’s practice rounds at Colonial also felt a lot like what it will feel like all week with no spectators on the course, something players said will take a little getting used to.

“No fans, no stands, it’s going to be different in that sense,” Rahm said. “A little different atmosphere, but I think it’s going to be a fun experience, but hopefully nothing we have to repeat.”

The Charles Schwab Challenge starts Thursday with coverage on Golf Channel.

