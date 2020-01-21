Mavericks

Porzingis Rejoins Mavs After Missing 10 Games With Sore Knee

Kristaps Porzingis is second on the team in points and rebounds per game

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks is announced before the game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks is announced before the game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks is announced before the game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">


Kristaps Porzingis was back in the lineup for Dallas against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night after missing 10 games with right knee soreness.

The 7-foot-3 forward was expected to return almost a week ago in Sacramento, but was a late scratch when knee soreness returned during warm-ups. Porzingis missed another game because he was also dealing with an illness.

The 24-year-old Latvian has paired with fellow European Luka Doncic to get the Mavericks back in playoff contention after Dallas missed the postseason the past three years. It's the longest playoff drought for the franchise in 20 years.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

SMU 2 hours ago

SMU Adds Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley’s Brother as Assistant

globe life field 3 hours ago

Roof Work Continues at Globe Life Field

Porzingis entered the game against the Clippers second on the team to Doncic in scoring and rebounding at 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Porzingis is in his first season with Dallas after getting traded by the New York Knicks almost a year ago while still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Porzingis sustained that injury in February 2018, just after he was named to the All-Star team.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MavericksKristaps Porzingis
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us