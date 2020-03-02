Porzingis Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Kristaps Porzingis earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in four games last week, the NBA announced Monday.

The Mavericks went 3-1 in the games played from Feb. 24 through March 1.

The 7-foot, 3-inch Porzingis capped the week with his best performance Sunday in a 111-91 win over Minnesota. He scored 38 points, which tied a season high, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots, joining Dirk Nowitzki as the only Mavericks' player to post a 35-point, 10-rebound, 5-block game.

Porzingis scored at least 24 points and pulled down at least 12 rebounds in the final three games of the week.

Acquired in a 2019 trade with the New York Knicks, Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 47 games played in the 2019-20.

Porzingis is the second Dallas player the win the award this season, joining Luka Doncic. The pair are the first set of Dallas teammates to win the award in the same season since Nowitzki and Monta Ellis in 2014.