Porzingis Fined $50K for Violating NBA's COVID-19 Rules

The NBA fined the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 dollars Tuesday for violating the league's COVID-19 rules, officials say.
Porzingis violated a rule that prohibits players from going to a "bar, club, lounge or similar establishment" regardless of if they've received the COVID-19 vaccine, President of League Operations Byron Spruell said.
The league said Porzingis violated the rule when he went to a club on Sunday.
The Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoffs series Saturday. Porzingis scored 14 points on 4-13 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 36 minutes.
The team had days off Sunday and Monday. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The NBA said it determined that Porzingis did not do anything that would risk the spread of COVID-19, so he would not have to quarantine.
