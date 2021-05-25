Mavericks

Porzingis Fined $50K for Violating NBA's COVID-19 Rules

The league says Porzingis will not have to quarantine

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the LA Clippers during Round 1, Game 1 of the the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA fined the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 dollars Tuesday for violating the league's COVID-19 rules, officials say.

Porzingis violated a rule that prohibits players from going to a "bar, club, lounge or similar establishment" regardless of if they've received the COVID-19 vaccine, President of League Operations Byron Spruell said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The league said Porzingis violated the rule when he went to a club on Sunday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

high school graduation 2 hours ago

Globe Life Field to Host 50 Graduation Ceremonies for Second Consecutive Year

Liz Cambage 16 hours ago

WNBA Coach Suspended, Fined for Comment About Player's Weight

The Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoffs series Saturday. Porzingis scored 14 points on 4-13 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 36 minutes.

The team had days off Sunday and Monday. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The NBA said it determined that Porzingis did not do anything that would risk the spread of COVID-19, so he would not have to quarantine.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs shares his keys to a Dallas Mavericks victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

This article tagged under:

MavericksKristaps Porzingis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us