Porzingis, Doncic Help Mavericks Hold Off Wolves, 127-122

Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left.

Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later.

Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a five-game road trip 1-4.

Porzingis had 15 points and six rebounds in the first quarter as Dallas led 43-22. It was the most points for the Mavericks in one period this season and the second straight game in which the Wolves have allowed 43 in the first quarter.

The Mavericks led 71-51 at halftime behind 18 points from Hardaway. It was the third straight game in which they have scored at least 70 points in a half to set a franchise record.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell, the team's second-leading scorer, sat out the second half with left leg soreness after scoring six points in six minutes. . Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 12th consecutive game while in the health and safety protocols, but his status was upgraded from out to doubtful.

Mavericks: It was Doncic's career-best 11th straight game with at least 25 points. . Last in 3-point percentage going into the game at 33.8%, Dallas hit 6 of 12 3-pointers during the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in their first home game since Jan. 31.

Mavericks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday for the middle game of a seven-game homestand. The Mavericks won at Atlanta 112-106 last Wednesday.