Bodycam video of Jon Jones' arrest in September shows the UFC star headbutt a police car during a verbal tirade with officers.

Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle just hours after he was honored by the UFC Hall of Fame.

The video, obtained by The Las Vegas Review-Journal, shows the 34-year-old Jones handcuffed and surrounded by officers outside The Mirage on the Las Vegas strip. Jones began asking for the names of the officers, at one point calling an officer a "f***ing nerd."

“Bro, hang me, hurt me and kill me. What did I do?” Jones said. “A Black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame, and now this is what I got?”

An emotional Jones then began questioning officers as to what he did. He repeatedly shouted "I hate you!" before he slammed his head on the hood of a patrol car.

Officers then placed Jones into the car. The initial charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle was a felony, but Jones served no jail time after taking a plea deal.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The domestic violence charge was dropped in December and Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destroying property of another. ESPN reported that Jones was ordered to stay out of trouble, pay $750 restitution to the victim and attend anger management counseling.