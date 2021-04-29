Players With Texas Ties Projected to Be Selected in Early Rounds of 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is Thursday in Cleveland and, barring any late changes, the Cowboys hold the 10th overall pick.

It's unlikely a player with local ties winds up wearing the star on their helmet, but NBC 5 takes a look at nearly a dozen players with Texas ties who, according to Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports, could be selected in the early rounds of the draft.

Paulson Adebo, Defensive Back, Stanford (Mansfield HS)

Adebo is a senior cornerback from Mansfield, who opted out of the 2020 season. The two-time All-Pac-12 selection played in 22 games in his college career and made 97 tackles and grabbed eight interceptions. Adebo is expected to be a 3rd pick by Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nick Bolton, Linebacker, Missouri (Frisco Lone Star HS)

Bolton is a junior linebacker from Frisco. The 2019 SEC top-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus played in 35 collegiate games, made 224 tackles and had two interceptions. In 2020, he made a personal season-high of 17 tackles in one game on October 3 2020 against the Tennessee Volunteers. He is projected to be a 3rd round pick by the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Samuel Cosmi, Offensive Tackle, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Samuel Cosmi is a junior offensive lineman from Humble. The two-time All-Big 12 selection played in 35 career college games and led UT in first-down/touchdown blocks (25) and total knockdown blocks (28) in the 2020-2021 season He is projected to be a late 1st round pick by the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Creed Humphrey, Center, Oklahoma (Shawnee HS)

Creed Humphrey is a redshirt junior center from Shawnee, Oklahoma. The 2020 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year played in 39 career games and did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays last season. Humphrey is projected to be a 2nd round pick by the Miami Dolphins because the Dolphins coached him at the Senior Bowl, according to Pro Football Focus.

Teven Jenkins, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma State (Topeka HS)

Teven Jenkins is a redshirt senior offensive tackle from Topeka, Kansas. He won the 2019 OSU Thurman Award as one of the team's offensive MVPs for a rushing attack that averaged 229.6 rushing yards per game. Jenkins is projected to be the 20th pick in the 1st round by the Chicago Bears, according to NBC Sports.

Trevon Moehrig, Safety, TCU (Smithson Valley HS)

Trevon Moehrig is a junior safety from Spring Branch. The 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipient as the nation's top defensive back had 125 tackles and had seven interceptions in 34 career games. He was named to seven different All-American teams after the 2020 season. Moehrig is projected to be an early 2nd round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Pro Football Focus.

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive Tackle, Washington (Allen HS)

Levi Onwuzurike is a junior defensive tackle from Allen. The 2019 All-Pac-12 First Team tackle had 95 tackles and seven sacks in 39 career games. Known for his quickness, power and length, Onwuzurike is projected to be a 2nd round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Joseph Ossai, Defensive End, Texas (Oak Ridge HS)

Joseph Ossai is a junior edge rusher from Conroe. The 2020 consensus First-Team All-American made 165 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 36 career games. Known for his versatility and freakish athleticism, Ossai is projected to be a 1st round pick by the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens, according to NBC Sports.

Ronnie Perkins, Defensive End, Oklahoma (Lutheran North HS)

Ronnie Perkins is a junior defensive end from Saint Louis, Missouri. The 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team defensive end had 99 tackles, 16.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 33 career games. Pro Football Focus describes Perkins as being a high-energy guy and great for any locker room. Perkins is projected to be a 3rd round pick by the Houston Texans, according to Pro Football Focus.

Payton Turner, Defensive End, Houston (Westside HS)

Payton Turner is a senior defensive end from Houston. The 2020 American Athletic Conference Second Team defensive end posted 115 tackles and 10 sacks in his career. Payton is a lengthy, explosive athlete that has a huge upside and is projected to be a late 2nd round pick by the Baltimore Ravens and will then be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tylan Wallace, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma State (South Hills HS)

Tylan Wallace is a senior wide receiver from Fort Worth. The 2019 Second Team All-Big 12 receiver had 205 catches for 3,424 yards and 26 touchdowns in 37 career games. Pro Football Focus describes him to be a downfield threat with his long arms and rarely drops the ball. Wallace is projected to be a late 3rd round pick by the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Focus

