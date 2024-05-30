Plano 6th grader among final 8 in Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday

Will the next spelling bee champion come from North Texas?

Faizan Zaki, a 6th grader from Plano ISD's Rice Middle School, is a finalist in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee and hopes to become the 17th national winner from the Lone Star State.

The 12-year-old is one of eight students from around the country who are competing in the finals on May 29-30. The winner will be decided Thursday night and will take home $50,000 cash and some other prizes.

To get to the finals, Zaki worked his way through eight rounds correctly spelling the words "hellebore," "splenetic," "Adirondack," "samisen," "Braggadocio," "selvagee," "yawp," and "morlop."

"We are absolutely buzzing with pride here in Plano ISD," the district said.

The last night of the competition can be watched on Ion beginning at 7 p.m. If you can't watch on TV, you can follow along at spellingbee.com.

The spelling bee started with 245 competitors from around the country and included a handful of international spellers from Canada, Germany, Guam, the Bahamas, Ghana, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This year Texas had the largest group of spellers in the competition with 20.

Texas spellers, with 16 wins, have won more national bees than spellers from any other state.

The winner of this year's bee will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a medal and a championship cup from Scripps, a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster, and $400 in reference works including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online from Encyclopædia Britannica.

Last year's champ, Dev Shah, of Key Largo, Florida, won with the word "psammophile." The longest word in the history of the bee was "scherenschnitte (2015) and the shortest was luge (1984).

Faizan, who is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission, competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee twice before in 2019 (tied for 370th) and 2023 (tied for 21st).

Good luck, Faizan!