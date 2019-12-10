yankees

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

Gerrit Cole surpassed the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Cole, the biggest prize of the free agent market, surpassed the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money for a pitcher and for his $36 million average annual value. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stars 9 hours ago

Stars Win Bowness’ 1st Game as Coach, Shut Out Devils

Stars 16 hours ago

Cowlishaw: Stars Leave Room for Speculation After Montgomery Fired

Cole was drafted by the Yankees in the first round out of high school but chose to go to UCLA, then was drafted by Pittsburgh. Traded after the 2017 season, he transformed his career in two seasons with the Houston Astros.

He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season as the Astros reached the World Series, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

This article tagged under:

yankeessportsGerrit Cole
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us