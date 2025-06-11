Dallas Mavericks

Pistons, Mavericks to play regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 1

This Global Game will mark the NBA's 34th game in Mexico since 1992.

By The Associated Press

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA is going back to Mexico City next season, with the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons set to play a regular-season game there on Nov. 1.

The Mavericks currently have the No. 1 pick in this month's draft and are expected to select Duke's Cooper Flagg. The Pistons made a huge improvement this season and reached the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It will be the NBA's 34th game in Mexico since 1992.

“We take significant pride in the fact that the Mavericks organization and our supporters reflect the increased globalization of basketball and the NBA," Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said. “The vibrancy of Mexico City and the passion of its fans make it the perfect place to host these Global Games.”

The full NBA schedule for next season isn't likely to be released until late summer. The league typically announces some international games ahead of that.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

