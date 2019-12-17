Rangers

Pirates Name Oscar Marin Pitching Coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new pitching coach

By Associated Press

Oscar Marin #58 of the Texas Rangers

Oscar Marin is the new pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team announced the move on Tuesday. Marin replaces Ray Searage, who was fired in October as part of a massive overhaul of the club's leadership following a last-place finish in the NL Central.

The 37-year-old Marin spent last season as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers. Previous coaching stops include a two-year stint as minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners and six years coaching in various levels of the Rangers' minor league system.

Marin takes over a staff that has plenty of questions to answer heading into 2020. Ace Jameson Taillon will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and the team will likely need a new closer with Felipe Vazquez jailed on numerous felony charges stemming from an improper sexual relationship with a minor.

