Picault Scores Twice, FC Dallas Clinches Playoff Berth With Win Over Dynamo

Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas' 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.
In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from Andres Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.
Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.
