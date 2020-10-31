fc dallas

Picault Scores Twice, FC Dallas Clinches Playoff Berth With Win Over Dynamo

Fafa Picault #9 of FC Dallas celebrates with his teammate Andrés Ricaurte #10 after scoring a goal during the MLS game between Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Oct. 31, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas' 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.

In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from Andres Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.

Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

