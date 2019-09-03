Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019

They're known as America's Sweethearts, check out photos of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as they perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the 2019 season.

1/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader perform during a game against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
2/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader perform during a game against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
3/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills on November 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
4/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Ellie Goulding performs during halftime at the Thanksgiving game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
5/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills on November 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
6/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills on November 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
7/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform on Thanksgiving Day before a game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
8/62
Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports
The Dallas Cowboys with Thanksgiving Day halftime performer Ellie Goulding, Nov. 28, 2019.
9/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
10/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
11/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
12/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
13/62
Getty Images
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are seen for the drivers parade before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
14/62
Getty Images
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are seen for the drivers parade before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
15/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
16/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
17/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
18/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
19/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
20/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders stand for the national anthem prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
21/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
22/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
23/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
24/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on the grid performed prior to the F1 United States Grand Prix held November 3, 2019, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
25/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
26/62
AFP via Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
27/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 20: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 20, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
28/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
29/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
30/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
31/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
32/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
33/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during a game against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
34/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
35/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
36/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
37/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
38/62
NBCConnecticut.com
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
39/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Cowboys take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
40/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Cowboys take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
41/62
Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports
A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
42/62
Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports
A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
43/62
KSDK
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
44/62
KSDK
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
45/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
46/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
47/62
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
48/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
49/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
50/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
51/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
52/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
53/62
Ascension Coffee & Panini
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
54/62
Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
55/62
Rollin Stone
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
56/62
Torchy's Tacos
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
57/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
58/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
59/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
60/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
61/62
Riya Bhattacharjee / NBC Bay Area
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
62/62
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 24: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on August 24, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
