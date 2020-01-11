PGA Tour Says AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Will Move After 2020

After two years of weather setbacks, disappointing attendance and declining financial results, the PGA Tour has decided that the 2020 AT&T Byron Nelson in May will be the last one held at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

The Tour’s decision to pull the plug on Trinity Forest, which is just south of downtown Dallas, will end an innovative initiative by the Florida-based professional golfers’ touring organization, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the private golf club to use the Tour’s annual event as a magnet for economic development in the southern sector.

Officials of the Salesmanship Club and Trinity Forest gave exclusive interviews to The Dallas Morning News, and the formal announcement will be made Sunday morning.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.