FC Dallas

Petar Musa, Logan Farrington each score as Dallas beats Galaxy

By The Associated Press

AP

Petar Musa and Logan Farrington each scored a goal to help FC Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 Saturday night.

Farrington’s one-touch shot from the right side of the area was kick-saved by goalkeeper John McCarthy but Musa was there for the putback into a wide-open net from the center of the area that gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Musa became the first FC Dallas player to score in three consecutive MLS regular season games since Jesús Ferreira in May 2023.

Farrington slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long arcing ball from Asier Illarramendi and beat McCarthy one on one for a goal that made it 2-0 in the 55th.

Maarten Paes had one save for Dallas (7-11-5).

The Galaxy were shutout for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Charlotte FC on May 18.

Dallas had 78% possession and outshot LA 19-11, 6-1 on target.

McCarthy stopped four shots for LA.

LA (12-5-7) has lost two of its last three games.

