Perez, Garcia Help Texas Rangers with Win Against Toronto

Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak.

“We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as a group.”

Perez (11-6) ended a personal two-game losing streak, which equaled his longest of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two. Toronto went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him as he lowered his ERA to 2.77.

“I’m not thinking about numbers, I’m not thinking about ‘Win the game by myself.’” Perez said. “I’m just thinking ‘Win the game as a teammate.'”

Garcia launched a fastball down the left-field line into the second deck off Yusei Kikuchi, the second of five Jays relievers, for his 24th of the season. It was the fifth time this season that he has homered in consecutive games, the first time since July 24-25.

Leody Taveras hit a solo homer for Texas in the eighth inning.

Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save in four chances.

Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Trevor Richards (3-2), the Jays’ opener for a bullpen game. Richards struck out leadoff batter Marcus Semien, the only batter he retired. Nathaniel Lowe doubled home Corey Seager, and Richards departed after 26 pitches with the bases loaded.

Teoscar Hernandez, who returned to Toronto’s active roster from the paternity list, went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning double that scored Bo Bichette.

David Phelps retired all four batters that he faced, the first of three Jays relievers to throw shutout ball.

Phelps is looking forward to this week’s home games against Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

“We’ve spent the entire season in a playoff spot. We know what we’re capable of,” Phelps said. “If we can keep winning series, we’re going to be in a really good spot.”