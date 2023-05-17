PBR Brings World Championship Back to Arlington, Adds Fort Worth Events

Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday they were bringing the World Finals back to Arlington beginning next year.

The crowning of the 2024 PBR World Champion at AT&T Stadium will cap four rounds of action that kick off the previous weekend in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena.

Organizers said Rounds 1-4 will take place May 10-13 in Fort Worth. The 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will conclude in Arlington on May 18-19 with Rounds 5 and 6 and the Championship Round.

The competition will be only part of the event. A slate of events, including concerts and fan-centric events, are being planned for the Stockyards, "making Fort Worth and Arlington crucial fan destinations in May for all things PBR."

"Going forward in future seasons, we will ramp up the excitement with new and even more exciting and diverse fan experiences, including an even larger presence in the Fort Worth Stockyards to further connect with the very audience who have helped make us who we are today," said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason in a statement.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said he was thrilled to welcome PBR back to the stadium.

"We're ready to welcome fans next year to our world-class Entertainment District to cheer on the top bull riders as they chase their dreams on the international stage," said Ross in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 finals and can be purchased at PBR.com/WF24. Tickets are still available for the 2023 PBR World Finals and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or at the Dickies Arena Box Office.