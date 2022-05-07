Pavelski, Oettinger Lead Stars Over Flames, Take Series Lead

Joe Pavelski scored two goals, including the game-winner Saturday night in Dallas as the Stars took a 2-1 series lead over the Calgary Flames with a 4-2 win in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars were on the board first Saturday night at the AAC with a goal by Radek Faksa. Calgary's Trevor Lewis evened the score in the first period.

Elisa Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal for the Flames in the second but a shot off the pad of Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom by Joe Pavelski evened it up again in the second period.

Pavelski scored the winning goal in the third and the Stars held off the flames for the final 10 minutes of the game to secure the Game 3 win.

An empty net goal was added by Roope Hintz with a second left in the game, making the final 4-2.

